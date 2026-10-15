Election 2026: Voter guide for Tampa Bay area races, ballot measures

TAMPA, Fla. — Voters in the Tampa Bay area will head to the polls on November 3. Voters statewide will decide Florida's next governor and whether to approve homestead tax exemptions. In the Tampa Bay area, St. Petersburg voters will choose the next mayor, and voters will decide on more than a dozen Florida congressional seats.

Here is a breakdown of what voters will see on the ballot across the Tampa Bay area.

Florida Statewide Elections and Amendments



Congressional races

U.S. House District 9

U.S. House District 12

U.S. House District 13

U.S. House District 14

U.S. House District 15

U.S. House District 16

U.S. House District 17

Florida Senate races

Florida Senate District 16

Florida Senate District 18

Florida Senate District 20

Florida Senate District 22

Florida House Races

Florida House District 23

Florida House District 48

Florida House District 53

Florida House District 54

Florida House District 55

Florida House District 62

Florida House District 63

Florida House District 64

Florida House District 71

Florida House District 72

Florida House District 74

Florida House District 76

You can request sample ballots for your area on the county supervisor of elections website.

Citrus County

DeSoto County

Hardee County Referendums (Sample Ballot)

Hardee County Tourist Development Tax Increase

Hardee County School District Ad Valorem Millage

Hernando County

Hillsborough County Referendums (Sample Ballot)

Providing for an Elected Rather than an Appointed Superintendent of Schools

Increase Number of County Commissioners, All Elected From Single-Member Districts

One-Half Cent Sales Surtax for Public School Air Conditioning and Capital Improvements

Pinellas County

Pasco County Referendum (Sample Ballots)

School Board of Pasco County Millage Election for Public School Students

Polk County Referendum (Sample Ballot)

Millage for School Safety, Teachers and Career Education

Manatee County Referendum (Sample Ballot)

Water Quality Protection, Overdevelopment, Prevention, Natural Lands Preservation, and Public Preserves General Obligation Bond

Sarasota County