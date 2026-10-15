Election 2026: Voter guide for Tampa Bay area races, ballot measures

TAMPA, Fla. — Voters in the Tampa Bay area will head to the polls on November 3. Voters statewide will decide Florida's next governor and whether to approve homestead tax exemptions. In the Tampa Bay area, St. Petersburg voters will choose the next mayor, and voters will decide on more than a dozen Florida congressional seats.
Here is a breakdown of what voters will see on the ballot across the Tampa Bay area.
Florida Statewide Elections and Amendments
- United States Senator
- Governor
- Attorney General
- Chief Financial Officer
- Commissioner of Agriculture
- Budget Stabilization Fund
- Exemption of Tangible Personal Property on Agricultural Land From Taxation
- Increased Homestead Exemption
Congressional races
- U.S. House District 9
- U.S. House District 12
- U.S. House District 13
- U.S. House District 14
- U.S. House District 15
- U.S. House District 16
- U.S. House District 17
Florida Senate races
- Florida Senate District 16
- Florida Senate District 18
- Florida Senate District 20
- Florida Senate District 22
Florida House Races
- Florida House District 23
- Florida House District 48
- Florida House District 53
- Florida House District 54
- Florida House District 55
- Florida House District 62
- Florida House District 63
- Florida House District 64
- Florida House District 71
- Florida House District 72
- Florida House District 74
- Florida House District 76
You can request sample ballots for your area on the county supervisor of elections website.
Citrus County
DeSoto County
Hardee County Referendums (Sample Ballot)
- Hardee County Tourist Development Tax Increase
- Hardee County School District Ad Valorem Millage
Hernando County
Hillsborough County Referendums (Sample Ballot)
- Providing for an Elected Rather than an Appointed Superintendent of Schools
- Increase Number of County Commissioners, All Elected From Single-Member Districts
- One-Half Cent Sales Surtax for Public School Air Conditioning and Capital Improvements
Pinellas County
Pasco County Referendum (Sample Ballots)
- School Board of Pasco County Millage Election for Public School Students
Polk County Referendum (Sample Ballot)
- Millage for School Safety, Teachers and Career Education
Manatee County Referendum (Sample Ballot)
- Water Quality Protection, Overdevelopment, Prevention, Natural Lands Preservation, and Public Preserves General Obligation Bond
Sarasota County
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.