FDOT announces nightly lane closures across Tampa Bay through Aug. 1

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Tampa Bay drivers should prepare for overnight delays this week as FDOT crews begin multiple construction and maintenance projects across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Citrus Counties.
Several major roadways — including I-75, I-275, the Howard Frankland Bridge, U.S. 19 and Gandy Bridge — will see nightly lane closures from July 26 through Aug. 1.
Some long-term traffic shifts and around-the-clock closures also remain in place.
Here’s a breakdown of the biggest closures drivers can expect:
• I-75 at SR 574 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard): lane closures from 10 p.m. Thursday, July 30, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 31
• I-75 from the I-4 interchange to Fowler Avenue: nightly lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Aug. 28
• I-275 (Howard Frankland Bridge): nightly lane closures between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Aug. 1
• I-275 from east of the Howard Frankland Bridge to Exit 39 (SR 60/SR 689): nightly lane closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30
• I-275 from Himes Avenue to Howard Avenue: nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. July 28-30
• U.S. 41 bridge over McKay Bay: nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through July 30
• Hillsborough Avenue at North 15th Street: nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 27-30
• Gandy Bridge eastbound: nightly lane closures from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through July 31
• U.S. 301 from the Manatee County line to Sun City Center Boulevard: nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through Aug. 1
• U.S. 301 at Big Bend Road: nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 28-30
• SR 60 (Adamo Drive) at North 26th Street: nightly lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through July 30
• SR 60 from Buckingham Place to Lithia Pinecrest Road: nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30
• I-275 express lanes from north of Gandy Boulevard to Roosevelt Boulevard: northbound closure from midnight to 2 a.m. July 27
• U.S. 19 from Tampa Road to Tarpon Avenue: nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 30
• Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard eastbound from South Bayshore Boulevard to Dr. Kiran C. Patel Boulevard: around-the-clock lane closures through summer 2026
• Curlew Road from McMullen Booth Road to Tampa Road: eastbound lane closures through late 2026
• 62nd Avenue South bridge over Maximo Channel: ongoing 24-hour lane closures with temporary traffic signals in place
• SR 52 westbound near the Suncoast Parkway: left lane closed around the clock until further notice
• SR 54 at Altamont Lane: nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 30
• Clinton Avenue between Curtis Lane and Elkins Road: overnight lane closures tied to a roundabout traffic shift from 8 p.m. July 26 to 6 a.m. July 27
FDOT urged drivers to slow down in work zones, stay alert for crews and allow extra travel time during overnight commutes.
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