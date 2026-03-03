Gulf to grocery: Florida store bets on local seafood as import prices surge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Detwiler's Farm Market is partnering with nearby fishing communities to bring locally caught seafood directly to customers, as food prices rise and data show that most seafood eaten in the U.S. is imported.

Their Palmetto location has a 42-foot seafood case stocked with lobster, shrimp, prawns, snow crab, and fresh-caught fish sourced from fishing communities just down the road — including AP Bell Fish Co. in Cortez.

Seafood District Manager Tyler Gingerich told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska the shift toward local sourcing has been a deliberate, yearlong effort.

"We've been, over the last year or so, we've been really trying to work with, you know, local fishermen, local vendors, really trying to push the wave into seafood," Gingerich said. "Because we were thinking, it's like, what's better than just to harvest it from our backyard?"

The strategy is working. On a random Thursday morning, customers lined up as fishmongers worked to keep pace with demand.

Kamal Khan, a shopper who said he has been coming to Detwiler's for nearly five years, said the appeal is simple.

"Fresh fish. Fresh. Everything is fresh," Khan told Paluska as he was ordering the freshest catch he could find.

Celia Daniels drives about an hour from Plant City to shop there.

"Yeah, it's like an hour drive. Why not go somewhere closer? Everything is fresh. The prices are great. And just everybody's friendly here. When I come into the shop," Daniels said.

One of Detwiler's newest local partnerships is with AP Bell Fish Co. in Cortez. Karen Bell said the relationship has been a natural fit.

"And you know who bought a lot — Detwiler's grocery stores," Bell said.

"They do a really good job with seafood. They get a lot of our grouper. They got a lot from this boat. So really nice for local people who want to get some fresh seafood in the next couple of days," Bell said.

The push toward local sourcing comes as the broader Florida seafood industry faces significant headwinds. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, landed pounds of seafood production dropped by more than 33% over the past decade, with hurricanes and red tide partly to blame. Data from NOAA estimates that 75 to 90 percent of all seafood consumed domestically is imported, and tariffs have pushed imported seafood prices up by around 8%.

Fresh Florida seafood is a growing trend I've covered across the Bay Area. Last year, Paluska visited Jensen Bros. Seafood in Dunedin, where a fisherman noted, "In this day and age, the mom and pops are fighting tariffs on the economy.”

Detwiler's started from humble beginnings and has grown to six locations.

Gingerich said the focus on local farmers and fishermen has been central to that growth.

"We started as a little roadside stand, and then we just, how can we be the best at this? And now we're here," Gingerich said.

And the search for more local partners is ongoing.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah. Always looking," Gingerich said, when asked if Detwiler's is seeking more fish houses like AP Bell. "Always on the hunt."

This story was reported on-air by Michael Paluska and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Paluska and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida's growth impacts our state's wildlife.

