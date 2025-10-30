'He's a monster': man faces charges of capital sexual battery and production of child pornography

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff Al Nienhuis and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) held a press conference to identify a man arrested on charges of capital sexual battery and production of child pornography.
Nathan Holmberg
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Sheriff Al Nienhuis and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) held a press conference to identify a man arrested on charges of capital sexual battery and production of child pornography.

The individual, Nathan Holmberg, described by officials as "a monster," was arrested by authorities after a tip from what they say is a "good Samaritan" came into contact with Holmbergs' phone, leading to the discovery of over 650 videos and photos.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified eight child victims and is seeking the public’s help to find more across multiple Florida counties.

Officials say Holmberg groomed victims from the ages of three to ten years old and discovered an additional 30 devices at Holmberg's home, which are now under investigation.

