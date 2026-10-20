How to confirm your vote-by-mail ballot was counted

FLORIDA — Ballots have already been mailed out for the November 3 election. Florida voters who vote by mail can check whether their ballot was mailed, received, and counted.

Go to your county's supervisor of elections office and search your voter record. It will show the status of your mail-in ballot. It will show when the request was received, when it was mailed, when the election office received the returned ballot, and whether it was counted. It will also show any issue with the ballot.

When does a vote-by-mail ballot need to be received?

Election officials say to mail your ballot back at least one week before Election Day, and it must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day for it to be counted.

Missing signature on ballot or mismatch

The county supervisor of elections will contact you if they have an issue with the signature on your ballot. To fix it, you would need to complete a cure affidavit and bring it back to your supervisor of elections' office.