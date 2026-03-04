Florida HIV advocates demand public hearings after ADAP eligibility changes take effect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Florida HIV advocates are calling for public hearings after the state's AIDS Drug Assistance Program made changes to eligibility requirements, citing rising health care insurance premiums and a lack of additional Ryan White Grant funding.

The Florida Department of Health says the adjustments are meant to ensure resources reach the greatest number of individuals within funding constraints. Under the changes, the department will cover the costs of HIV medications directly for individuals at or below 130% of the federal poverty level and will cover costs during a two-month transition period for those impacted by the changes. The department says the adjustments will prevent a shortfall of more than $120 million for Florida.

ADAP is a statewide, federally-funded prescription medication program for low-income people living with HIV. The program provides access to medications either directly or by purchasing health insurance that includes coverage for HIV medications.

Advocates say the changes could leave thousands of Floridians without access to life-saving medications and health insurance.

"Our immediate concern with the changes that we're looking at in ADAP are keeping people insured and keeping people access to their medications," Geoffrey Downie, Director of Compliance for Prevention X, said.

Prevention X, known as Prevention 813 in the Tampa area, is a public health nonprofit focused on HIV prevention and treatment serving the state of Florida. Downie said the organization works with both people living with HIV and those at risk of acquiring it, and that keeping people in treatment is central to preventing the further spread of the virus.

"The best means to prevent the further spread of HIV is to keep people who have HIV in treatment," he said. "We refer to that as treatment as prevention."

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, Executive Director of Justice Over Everything, said Florida has among the highest instances of new HIV cases in the nation, making access to ADAP funding critical.

"For Floridians who are amongst the highest instances of new HIV cases in the nation, it is incredibly important for Floridians to stay safe and to access this funding," Green-Calisch said.

Green-Calisch pushed back on the state's explanation that the changes are driven by budget constraints.

"I find issue with that statement when we have made decisions to fund projects that are not in the best interest of Floridians," Green-Calisch said. "And now we are talking about the lives of Floridians, like, their actual lives, and now we are saying, hey, this is a thing that we want to cut."

Green-Calisch said community members have expressed concern about potential lapses in medication access and what that could mean for their health.

"It's the conversations that I have with community members that do rely heavily on this ADAP funding to get medication that are concerned about lapses in medication or access to preventative care," Green-Calisch said. "They're looking at their HIV viral load increasing because they don't have access to medication."

The deadline for public comment on the eligibility rule changes passed on Wednesday. Advocates said they worked to help community members submit written testimony online, noting that traveling to Tallahassee for in-person hearings presents significant barriers.

"Here in the Tampa Bay area, it's a 4-hour drive to get to Tallahassee," Green-Calisch said. "Everybody can't make a 4-hour drive in the middle of the week, take off work, and commit 8 hours just to driving."

The advocacy community is also requesting a series of public hearings in major Florida jurisdictions so patients and advocates can help advise the health department on rolling out any changes in a way that minimizes impact on patients.

"Florida is special for many reasons, but one reason Florida's special is because we have a really strong HIV-AIDS advocacy network," Downie said. "There are a lot of organizations around the state coming together to address this issue in a positive, proactive way."

Justice Over Everything has also been running phone banks, encouraging community members to contact their state legislators.

"We have had phone banks going, getting people to call their legislators here in the Tampa Bay area and across the state to say, hey, please fight for this funding," Green-Calisch said.

Green-Calisch said the organization is also reaching out to national partners to identify additional funding sources and draw broader attention to the situation in Florida.

"Florida continues to be the playbook for what happens in the rest of the nation," Green-Calisch said. "How do we rally attention to this now and help our community members really fight back against this, so that this does not become a part of the national discourse."

Those seeking information or assistance can contact Prevention 813 at 866-PREP-305, or 866-773-7305. Justice Over Everything can be reached here.



