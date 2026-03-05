Woman arrested for murder after stabbing man in Seffner: HCSO

SEFFNER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has arrested a woman for the stabbing death of a man in Seffner on Sunday.

Detectives identified 34-year-old Natasha Nelson as the murder suspect.

On March 1, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road around 12:30 a.m. after reports of an altercation.

HCSO said deputies found a man, identified as 50-year-old Aroshan De Silva, suffering from upper body injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Nelson faces charges of first-degree murder with a weapon (premeditated) and tampering with physical evidence.