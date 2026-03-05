Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Woman arrested for murder after stabbing man in Seffner: HCSO

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
WFTS
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Posted

SEFFNER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has arrested a woman for the stabbing death of a man in Seffner on Sunday.

Detectives identified 34-year-old Natasha Nelson as the murder suspect.

On March 1, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road around 12:30 a.m. after reports of an altercation.

HCSO said deputies found a man, identified as 50-year-old Aroshan De Silva, suffering from upper body injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Nelson faces charges of first-degree murder with a weapon (premeditated) and tampering with physical evidence.

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Brides and grooms who booked a Tampa Bay Area wedding venue are trying to salvage their special days after learning the venue abruptly closed.

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.