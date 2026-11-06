Auburndale could be getting a major data center: Here's what we know

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A proposed data center in Auburndale could eventually require 700 megawatts of electricity, as developers move forward with plans to transform an existing industrial property into a technology and computing center.

The Auburndale Technology Center is planned for a 75-acre site at 810 Pace Road, east of Florida Polytechnic University, within the Central Florida Innovation District.

Texas-based Hillwood Development Company says it will build the project in phases, using two existing warehouse buildings that will be converted to house computer servers and related equipment.

According to the developer, the first phase will require approximately 350 megawatts of electricity, with the full development requiring up to 700 megawatts. Tampa Electric Company will provide the power.

Hillwood says it will pay 100% of the costs associated with generating and delivering electricity to the facility.

The project is being promoted as a smaller alternative to hyperscale data centers, with a closed-loop cooling system and other measures intended to address concerns about electricity consumption, water use, and noise.

A commercial building permit application filed with the City of Auburndale on August 14 provides additional details about the first phase.

The application lists an estimated project valuation of approximately $71.1 million, including $24 million in electrical work and $17 million in mechanical work.

The application was listed as submitted and did not include a permit number.

Developer projects billions in economic benefits

Hillwood estimates the project will generate 292 permanent jobs, with average annual salaries of approximately $80,000. The company also projects up to 1,300 construction jobs at the peak of development.

The developer's website estimates $461 million in positive economic impact to the region and more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue for the City of Auburndale over 15 years. Those figures are projections provided by the developer.

The project is also expected to use approximately 4,665 gallons of water per day, according to the company's website. Hillwood says its closed-loop cooling system will recirculate water continuously, reducing consumption.

The developer also says sound levels will be kept at or below 50 decibels at the property perimeter, with sound walls and screening installed to reduce noise.

Hillwood argues the project will generate less noise and traffic than the warehouse distribution center previously planned for the property. The company estimates converting the site will eliminate 267 daily semi-truck trips associated with that earlier use.

Project expected to be operational by 2029

Hillwood expects the first two buildings to be operational by 2029. Two additional buildings have been approved and are envisioned for the property, although no construction schedule has been announced for them.

The company says the project is part of the broader Central Florida Innovation District and the Florida High Tech Corridor, an initiative connecting research institutions and technology companies across the region.

In a statement, Hillwood spokesman Charles Korrell described the development as a long-term investment in Auburndale and the region's economy.

"This project has been designed after careful and thoughtful planning and long-term

commitment to the City and community — a locally meaningful investment built to bring

technology to Auburndale and fuel the engine of the local economy for the next generation,” he wrote.

The developer says its goal is to bring advanced technology to the area while addressing concerns that have emerged around larger data center developments elsewhere in the country.

Auburndale mayor says project is still in early stages

Auburndale Mayor Alex Cam said the project is still in its very early stages and that he is continuing to gather information from city staff.

Cam said the project is not expected to come before the City Commission, noting that the building is already constructed.

"It's early on," Cam said.

He added that he does not yet have enough information to comment either way on the development.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.