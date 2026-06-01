Lakeland residents push back on proposed data center before formal city review

LAKELAND, Fla. — Frustration over a proposed data center project is already boiling over in Lakeland.

The proposed development is not even on the agenda yet, but that did not stop dozens of Lakeland residents from speaking out Monday on what is being called “Project Swan.”

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Lakeland residents oppose proposed data center

People voiced concerns ranging from electricity demand and water usage to noise, wildlife disruption, and even surveillance.

“With the extreme water shortages we’ve had already, that as a mother of two it is a large concern to even consider that my children may grow up and, in a few years be fighting for water,” said Kaitlyn Saviano.

“We do not want this. We’re very vocal. We’re bringing our emotions; we’re bringing our intelligence into this. I pray that they see that, and they inside feel the same way and say we’re not going to put a data center in Lakeland,” Jaxon Samples said.

Some neighbors raised concerns about the controversial approval of a data center in Fort Meade.

"We demand transparency regarding permits, impacts regarding health and quality of life, and we will not be blindsided or pushed to aside. We will be heard,” said Jennifer Hardiman.

The project would bring a 600,000 square-foot data center campus near Old Tampa Highway and Wilkinson Road. Concept plans show multiple large buildings spread across property that is currently mostly open pasture land.

City leaders say the project is still in the very early stages. Community and Economic Development Director Brian Rewis said city leaders are currently only reviewing a conceptual application.

“That is a necessary first step before any additional action or consideration is given to a project,” Brian Rewis said.

He said city staff still need details on key factors.

“There has been no additional detail provided where that water/wastewater demand is concerned or the electric needs of the site or any of the building needs that would be there.Which are all necessary details if and when it moves to a further stage of development review,” Rewis said.

A formal concept plan review meeting with the developer is scheduled for June 3.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.