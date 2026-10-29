Lakeland’s South Florida Avenue redesign could take 3.5 years

LAKELAND, Fla. — Drivers have navigated concrete barriers along South Florida Avenue in Lakeland for six years. Now, the city has a new timeline for making the controversial road diet permanent.

Construction on the $26.3 million project could begin in mid-2027 and take about three and a half years to complete, according to the city.

The project will rebuild about a mile of South Florida Avenue through the Dixieland neighborhood, replacing roadway, drainage and utility infrastructure while maintaining traffic flow through the busy corridor.

Why will construction take so long?

The South Florida Avenue road diet was introduced in 2020 to address safety concerns along what was considered a high-crash corridor. The pilot project reduced the roadway from five lanes to three, leaving temporary concrete barriers in place as the city developed plans for a permanent redesign.

Lakeland Transportation Planner Chuck Barmby said the project involves much more than repaving the road.

“There’s also over 1,200 utility conflicts. It’s a very old part of the city, and so the project is also going to include upgrades to the stormwater system as well as water utilities infrastructure,” Barmby said.

City leaders plan to keep one lane open in each direction during most of construction, though occasional closures may be necessary. Drivers will be encouraged to use parallel roads to avoid the construction zone, and the city is working to maintain access to businesses through nearby alleys.

Dixieland businesses concerned about access

Michelle Martin, owner of the children's consignment shop Arrow and Bow, opened her business in Dixieland about a year and a half ago. She said the extended construction timeline raises concerns about customers being able to reach her store.

“I knew it was probably going to take a while, but I didn’t know it was going to take that long. I think my biggest concern is just how it will interfere with people being able to come into my store,” Martin said.

Martin said maintaining access is especially important because her business does not have a rear entrance.

“I am just hoping that they will do the best for businesses that are South Florida-facing. I don’t have a back door, so, like, there is no other way to get in my store but to come up to South Florida,” she said.

The city has said it will work to maintain pedestrian access to storefronts throughout construction and plans to share information about traffic management before work begins.

What will the permanent road diet look like?

The redesigned corridor will retain three lanes, including a center turn lane, while adding wider sidewalks, shade trees, historic-style lighting and more dedicated pedestrian crossings.

The improvements are intended to make the corridor safer and more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists and people using mobility devices, while enhancing the streetscape for businesses.

Barmby said the project will improve the corridor's overall functionality.

“The transportation functionality is going to be a lot better for everyone. It’ll be a better gateway and it’ll be a lot better for the businesses that are investing along that corridor,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost $26.3 million, with funding expected from the Florida Department of Transportation, Lakeland's water utility and the city's Community Redevelopment Agency.

Final design plans are expected to be completed by December, with contractor bids anticipated in April 2027.

The city also plans to hold a public meeting before construction begins to explain the traffic-management plan and what drivers and businesses can expect.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.