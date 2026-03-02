1 dead after mobile home fire in Lakeland: LFR

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department (LFD) said one person was found dead inside a mobile home after a fire on Sunday evening.

LFD said crews responded to a mobile home fire on Pine Ridge Drive shortly before 10 p.m. on March 1.

Officials said initial reports indicated two people were possibly trapped inside the residence and crews arrived to find heavy fire in the carport area.

One adult victim was found dead in the carport area and the remaining occupant had evacuated before LFD arrival, per the report.

LFD said the fire was brought under control, and the incident remains under investigation with the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department.