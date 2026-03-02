Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 women arrested, accused of defrauding Little League in Lake Wales, police say

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales Police Department arrested two board members who are accused of defrauding a Little League program.

Police said on May 30, 2025, they received reports from board members who suspected fraudulent activity in their accounts.

During their investigation, detectives said they found Stephanie Witt and Alicia Bird used Lake Wales Little League bank cards they had access to to purchase personal goods and services. From November 2021 to December 2024, Witt used the Little League's bank cards to buy goods and services totaling over $6,670.

Police said Bird, as treasurer, was responsible for managing the financial affairs of the league. From May 2022 to February 2025, Bird used the Little League's bank cards to buy goods and services totaling almost $2,600.

Lake Wales Police arrested Bird and Witt and charged them both with grand theft and scheme to defraud.

