Man arrested in DeSoto for soliciting child for unlawful sexual activity: DCSO

DESOTO COUNTY, FLA. — DeSoto County deputies arrested a man on Feb. 20 after he was accused of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct.
Daniel Diaz was arrested by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).
According to a DCSO report, in September of 2025, the agency’s School Resource Division received a report of a man, later identified as Diaz, sending sexually explicit content to a juvenile through Facebook.
The DCSO Criminal Investigative Division completed an investigation which was then forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office.
In November, the State Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Diaz’s arrest.
On Feb. 20, deputies found and arrested Diaz.
Diaz was charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor and solicit child by computer for unlawful or sexual conduct.
St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine
Former Citrus County Sheriff Charles “Charlie” Dean Sr., who served the county for 16 years and later represented Florida in the Legislature, died on Monday.