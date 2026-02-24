Man arrested in DeSoto for soliciting child for unlawful sexual activity: DCSO

DESOTO COUNTY, FLA. — DeSoto County deputies arrested a man on Feb. 20 after he was accused of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct.

Daniel Diaz was arrested by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

According to a DCSO report, in September of 2025, the agency’s School Resource Division received a report of a man, later identified as Diaz, sending sexually explicit content to a juvenile through Facebook.

The DCSO Criminal Investigative Division completed an investigation which was then forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office.

In November, the State Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Diaz’s arrest.

On Feb. 20, deputies found and arrested Diaz.

Diaz was charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor and solicit child by computer for unlawful or sexual conduct.