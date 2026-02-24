Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Oldsmar home fire contained with no injuries in multi-agency response: ELFR

East Lake Fire Rescue
OLDSMAR, Fla. — Fire crews from multiple agencies contained a house fire Monday evening in the East Lake Woodlands community.

The 911 call came in shortly after 6 p.m., firefighters from East Lake Fire Rescue said, prompting a response from East Lake, Palm Harbor, Oldsmar, Safety Harbor, Dunedin, Clearwater, Sunstar, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Engine 65 arrived about six and a half minutes after dispatch to find flames visible through several windows and extending through the roof of a single-family home. Crews brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to neighboring houses.

All occupants in the affected and nearby homes were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

