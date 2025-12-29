Missing Child Alert issued for 13 and 15-year-old girls from Wauchula, last seen on Christmas

WAUCHULA, Fla. — The FDLE issued a missing child alert for two teen girls from Wauchula who were last seen on Christmas.

The FDLE said Paisley Fabila, 13, and Alenna Fabila, 15, were last seen in the 1400 block of Casen Court in Wauchula. Paisley is 5 feet 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt and pink candy cane pajama pants. Alenna is 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials said due to an ongoing investigation, the case was upgraded to a missing child alert.

If you have any information on the location of these children, please contact the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at (863) 773-0304 or 911.