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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 14

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 14
HCSO
News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 14
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips says little rain is expected this weekend, and heat will continue.

Little rain expect for this weekend around the Tampa Bay area

More of the top stories for August 14 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | August 14 8 p.m.

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