Middle school teacher accused of inappropriate communication involving former student: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A Hillsborough County middle school teacher was arrested Friday after investigators accused him of engaging in inappropriate communication with a former teenage student, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began investigating Christian Schneider, 31, on July 28 after allegations surfaced involving messages sent to a former student from Franklin Middle School.

Officials identified Schneider as a teacher at Memorial Middle School.

During the investigation, detectives learned Schneider had allegedly been communicating inappropriately with the victim since 2023, per HCSO.

Officials said Schneider admitted to deputies that he had engaged in the communication.

Schneider was arrested Aug. 14 and booked on multiple charges.

He faces two counts of solicitation or possession of child sexual abuse material, along with one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

"Teachers hold a position of trust that comes with enormous responsibility," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When that trust is exploited, it's not just a crime, it's a violation of everything our schools are supposed to stand for. Detectives will continue investigating these cases aggressively, and anyone who abuses their position with a child will be held accountable."

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

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