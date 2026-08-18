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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 18

NT 8.18
WFTS
NT 8.18
Posted
and last updated

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Heat relief ahead

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says scattered storms are expected to return Wednesday, bringing more clouds, occasional rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

Latest forecast: Heat Relief Ahead

More of the top stories for August 18 from Tampa Bay 28:

Top Headlines for Aug 18 7 p.m.

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