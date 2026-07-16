News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 16

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

I-Team reporter Katie LaGrone met with teens from anti-drug coalitions across the country, who joined grieving parents and federal law enforcement at a Florida summit this week, united by a shared mission: stopping fentanyl before it kills more Americans.

Florida fentanyl summit draws teens, DEA chief as crisis takes center stage

The New Port Richey Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement as part of a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation's Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement (ELEE) program.

With Florida’s Aug. 18 primary approaching, the race for governor is increasingly centered on two frontrunners, Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly. That’s as their opponents scramble for a late breakthrough.

The City of St. Pete could soon be expanding mental health services, starting with the CALL Program.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances will increase tomorrow, with Sunday and Monday bringing the best chance for coastal showers — though conditions are not expected to wash away outdoor plans.

Rain expected for the Tampa Bay area this weekend

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 16 from Tampa Bay 28: