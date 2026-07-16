More police patrols coming to New Port Richey roads as safety campaign targets crashes on US 19

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — If you've noticed more police officers along U.S. 19 in New Port Richey lately, you're not imagining it.

The New Port Richey Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement as part of a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation's Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement (ELEE) program. The campaign runs through March 31, 2027, and is designed to reduce dangerous driving behaviors before they lead to crashes.

"Unfortunately, it can resemble a racetrack at times," Corporal Jose Berrios said of U.S. 19.

Studies have long identified U.S. 19 as one of Florida's most dangerous highways. Along the nearly three-mile stretch that runs through New Port Richey, officers hope a more visible law enforcement presence will encourage drivers to slow down and drive more safely.

"The presence is a big part," said Lt. Joseph Pascali. "Just seeing the officers out there or the vehicle out there triggers them to slow down or triggers a safer driving pattern."

WFTS

Berrios tells me the excuses he hears from drivers cited for traffic violations are often the same.

"Mostly I'm running late, or I didn't notice, I was on the phone," he said.

The dangers along U.S. 19 are nothing new. Tampa Bay 28 has reported on numerous serious crashes involving both motorists and pedestrians along the corridor over the years.

A federal report documented 112 traffic deaths along the corridor between 2017 and 2021.

The state has invested in safety improvements along the highway, including new crosswalks, upgraded lighting and other infrastructure changes. But officers say drivers themselves remain the biggest factor in preventing crashes.

They urge motorists to slow down, avoid distracted driving and never get behind the wheel impaired.

"If we can make any reductions at all because of our presence and what we are doing out there, that's a win right there for us," Pascali said.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.