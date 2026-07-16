PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete could soon be expanding mental health services, starting with the CALL Program.

"I think theres a really big need that many a lot of people are unaware about. I can tell you personally it affects me and my family," said Sheri Davis.

Sheri Davis works at Roots Salon in St. Pete, and while she’s passionate about her clients during the workday, when the day ends she focuses on her family.

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Proposed St. Pete budget includes increase for public safety funding

"It's a phone call that the parent is scared to receive…I've had where my husband has said ‘i want to help him, but I don't really know where to go,'" said Davis.

Like many families in St. Pete, Sheri’s family struggles with mental health.

"Without having someone there to help you, guide you and steer you in the right directions, we have had a lot of family members that have exhausted their efforts and its really hard," said Davis.

It’s something Kiera Garcia deals with every day.

She works at the Community Assistance and Life Liaison Program, which sends trained mental health professionals rather than police officers to situations that revolve around mental health issues.

"Being able to show that it is important in the community and does make a huge impact," said Garcia.

Since October of last year, dispatchers have received over three thousand calls for help and that number is increasing.

As the calls increase, so could the program's budget.

The City of St. Pete proposed 2027 budget has a big focus on public safety, increasing funding for public safety from 2026 to 2027 by $19 million…including expanding the CALL program.

"The possibility of having more response times and stuff…so if we have multiple calls coming in and we have to wait, then it would improve our time and having more people to respond to more calls," said Garcia.

Sheri hopes people take advantage of the help.

"It’s really important because if you get people that have this need, if you address it, you’re going to help everyone in the community," said Davis.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.