News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 21

Families of victims of the Surfside collapse react to a Federal report on what caused the towers to fall, Gulfport residents warned to close open permits after past hurricane damage and Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees today.

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Surfside collapse victims' families spoke with Tampa Bay 28 I-Team investigator Katie LaGrone and reacted to a federal report on what caused Champlain Towers to fall.

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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton said the City of Gulfport is telling people to close their permits after damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton, and if they don’t, the consequences could be costly.

New Jersey has identified what it calls a "serious software error" that automatically registered about 6,600 non-U.S. citizens to vote.

Powerball is expanding to the U.K., adding millions of new players and potentially driving jackpots higher for lottery players in the U.S.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says feels-like temperatures across the area today were over 100 degrees as rain moved off our coast.

Feels like temperatures over 100 degrees

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 21 from Tampa Bay 28: