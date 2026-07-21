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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 21

News Tonight July 21
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News Tonight July 21
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Families of victims of the Surfside collapse react to a Federal report on what caused the towers to fall, Gulfport residents warned to close open permits after past hurricane damage and Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees today.

Top Headlines

Surfside collapse victims' families react to federal report on what caused Champlain Towers to fall

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says feels-like temperatures across the area today were over 100 degrees as rain moved off our coast.

Feels like temperatures over 100 degrees

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 21 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 21 8 p.m.

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