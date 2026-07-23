News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 23

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Tampa Bay 28's Katie LaGrone and the I-Team's investigative reporting have uncovered that many Florida patients were denied coverage for cancer treatments, surgeries and medications — only to see those denials reversed once they started asking questions. Why many health insurance denials are reversed after media gets involved

Local organizations are working to curb gun violence after a St. Pete mother of four was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Before the original Gulf High School campus is demolished, alumni are returning to the school for a farewell celebration, walking the same hallways where friendships began, first loves blossomed and lifelong memories were created.

The United States will slap taxes of 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries accounting for 99% of U.S. imports, charging that they have inadequately enforced bans on goods produced by forced labor.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says extreme heat persists across Tampa Bay, with a few showers present inland.

Few showers, but heat persists across Tampa Bay

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 23 from Tampa Bay 28: