Organization works to curb gun violence after mother of four shot and killed in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local organizations are working to curb gun violence after a mother of four was shot and killed on Wednesday.

"Yesterday was a sad day, today is a sad day, but you have to keep on living," said Robert Grace.

Grace woke up Thursday morning with a heavy heart.

"It was a sad moment, I felt bad for her kids," said Grace.

He will never forget the moment he learned his old coworker and friend was shot and killed.

"I want people to remember her. she was smart, bright young lady," said Grace.

St. Pete Police said the victim is 47 years old. Family members confirmed her name is Natasha Moses.

Moses worked for the city’s sanitation department for twelve years.

Police said Natasha was shot while sitting inside her front-end loader work vehicle on Wednesday.

"She was loved not only by [the] community, but by her children, so my heart goes out to the children who are now left without a mom," said Esther Sanni, with the NAACP in St. Petersburg.

Officials said the suspect is 43-year-old Ladavion King. He was arrested after a police chase on I-75.

Sanni said shootings like this one hit close to home.

"Any time someone loses a life to gun violence, it takes me back to 2017 when I lost my brother to gun violence," said Sanni.

Leaders with the NAACP said even one shooting is too many, and they are doing everything they can to curb gun violence.

The NAACP partnered with The Hub, a facility that offers mental health and counseling services.

"We have to seek mental health and we have to pay attention to our loved ones even if they don’t see that there’s a need," said Sanni.

The organization is also educating people on how to store their guns properly, or to report a gun if it goes missing.

"Being very intentional with partnering with the subject matter experts so we can lean in with a real voice," said Sanni.

Grace hopes everyone impacted by Natasha’s death comes together to support each other during this hard time.

"We are praying for you, and hope the best for you all," he said.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.