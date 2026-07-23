Former Gulf High students return to New Port Richey campus for one last goodbye before demolition

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A piece of New Port Richey history is about to disappear, but not before generations of former students get one last chance to relive the memories they made there.

Before the original Gulf High School campus is demolished, alumni are returning to the school for a farewell celebration, walking the same hallways where friendships began, first loves blossomed and lifelong memories were created.

Among those returning are Phil Chestnut and Beva Stevenson Karay, members of Gulf High's first graduating class after the campus opened in 1961.

"It was state of the art," Karay said.

More than six decades later, Karay still has the uniform she wore as the school's head majorette.

"And I still have my whistle," she said.

Years later, after the campus became Gulf Junior High, a love story began.

Tom and Cheryl Picerno first met in the school cafeteria in 1983.

"I'm like, 'Ooh, that guy's cute.' And what did you think?" Cheryl asked.

"I thought you were cute also," Tom replied.

"See, there you go," Cheryl said.

Their first date was prom, and they returned to the gym this week where they shared that first dance.

"This is where we were. Actually, we were like this," Cheryl said as the couple recreated the moment.

For generations, thousands of students have walked the halls of the campus. Now, that chapter is coming to an end.

"They don't build them like this anymore," current princial Joel DiVincent.

The original buildings will be demolished and replaced with modern facilities designed to better serve today's students.

"We want to honor the legacy that the 70 years of Gulf Junior High, now Gulf Middle School, have had, but we also want the children of our community of New Port Richey to have all the same 21st century opportunities that our newer communities have," DiVincent said.

Former student Angela Napolitano now runs the school's media center and is helping organize Saturday's farewell celebration.

"When you walk through Building 2 and you see where the lockers used to be, a lot of memories come flooding back. I mean the bathroom tiles are the same color. I hate to say I smoked my first cigarette downstairs in Building 2," Napolitano said.

Demolition of the original buildings, including the library and gym, is scheduled to begin in November. The redevelopment will include new classroom buildings, additional green space and a larger parking lot.

"We are Buccaneer proud. We are a very strong community and yes, this is our way of saying goodbye to our beloved 1961 campus," Napolitano said.

Saturday's farewell event will give alumni an opportunity to tour the original buildings one last time, browse old yearbooks, take home a locker door as a keepsake and reconnect with classmates while celebrating the school's history.

"Your memories are there and you can't ever lose those. You might lose the building, you move forward to newer things to help the next generation," Karay said.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.