News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 27

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Decent rain chance for the next week!

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, July 26, 2026 — Decent shower and storm chances on the way through next weekend

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, July 26, 2026

More of the top stories for July 26 from Tampa Bay 28: