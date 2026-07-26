Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 27

Tampa Bay 28 News Tonight Template 7.26.png
WFTS
Tampa Bay 28 News Tonight Template 7.26.png
Posted

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Decent rain chance for the next week!

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, July 26, 2026 — Decent shower and storm chances on the way through next weekend

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, July 26, 2026

More of the top stories for July 26 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 26 7 p.m.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.