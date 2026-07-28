News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 28

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback turned his courtroom victory into a campaign counterattack Tuesday, demanding that Lt. Gov. Jay Collins resign after Collins failed to remove him from Florida’s primary ballot. Tampa Bay 28's Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders has more.

Fishback demands Collins resign after winning Florida ballot fight

While most teenagers are just getting comfortable behind the wheel of a car, 17-year-old Jake Giber is building flight hours in the cockpit of his own airplane. The New Port Richey teenager recently flew solo in his Piper Cherokee 140 to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the world's largest aviation gathering, achieving a dream he's had since he was a young child.

Nearly four years after Hurricane Ian destroyed her family's home, Kaylee Sandin is finally settling into a new house built through a partnership of state recovery programs, nonprofit organizations and local volunteers.

A 25-year-old bride-to-be was arrested in Utah after police say she started a fire inside an LDS church the day before her wedding was supposed to take place.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says a few showers are still lingering around the Tampa area, though most of the rain is expected to stay focused over inland counties.

Some lingering shower in Tampa, but mostly inland counties

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 28 from Tampa Bay 28: