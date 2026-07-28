Pasco County teen flies himself to world's largest aviation gathering

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — While most teenagers are just getting comfortable behind the wheel of a car, 17-year-old Jake Giber is building flight hours in the cockpit of his own airplane.

The New Port Richey teenager recently flew solo in his Piper Cherokee 140 to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the world's largest aviation gathering, achieving a dream he's had since he was a young child.

"My first flight was two or three, and I cried," Jake said.

His love of aviation started early, thanks in large part to his grandfather, Herb Giber.

"He was a mechanic and a pilot, so either we were building stuff or flying," Jake said.

Jake's mother remembers just how quickly he developed a passion for flying.

"Before he was four, he could land the airplane," Kelly said.

That passion never faded. Jake earned his private pilot's license before getting his driver's license and purchased his first airplane before buying his first car.

"This is the Cherokee 140. I nicknamed it the Dragon," he said.

One of his proudest achievements came on his 17th birthday.

"Probably one of my biggest accomplishments is getting my private pilot's license on my 17th birthday," Jake said. "I like to think I was the youngest pilot in America for a little bit there."

Since then, he's continued building experience, flying throughout the Southeast.

"I've flown to Miami, Alabama, now to Wisconsin, Tennessee, Georgia. All over the Southeast. It's wonderful," he said.

Jake hopes to one day become a commercial airline pilot.

His mother is already looking forward to that day.

"I am just waiting for the day to board the plane and be able to say that's my son," Kelly said.

Jake's family lives in Hidden Lake Airport, a residential aviation community in New Port Richey where homes have direct access to the runway. He says growing up surrounded by experienced pilots has given him not only easy access to flying, but also mentors who continue to encourage him.

"People push me to do better. Be all I can," Jake said.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.