News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 30

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

A 23-year-old man who is accused of abducting and sexually abusing a missing Tennessee girl whom he had traveled with to the Tampa Bay area was arrested July 29.

The mother of the road ranger who was killed about two weeks ago is turning her grief into action, calling for tougher penalties for impaired drivers. She tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick he also wants to see stronger enforcement of Florida’s move-over law.

Mother of road ranger who was killed pushes for change

Baker Mayfield is not holding back. The Bucs quarterback set a deadline for contract negotiations, and when that deadline passed without a new deal, Mayfield told reporters and Tampa Bay 28 reporter Kevin Lewis he's willing to play the final year of his contract to earn an extension he thinks he deserves.

Bucs QB Mayfield shares frustrations about contract negotiations

Volunteers who spent countless hours picking up mothballs on St. Pete Beach back in April are talking to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton after the people responsible for leaving the mothballs in the sand were caught.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect rain for the next three or four days across Tampa Bay.

7/30 PM forecast

More of the top stories for July 30 from Tampa Bay 28: