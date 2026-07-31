News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 31

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor announced new indictments, including a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Christmas Eve death of a grandmother in 2020. Suspect arrested in 2020 shooting death of grandmother

The city of St. Pete’s franchise agreement with Duke Energy expires on Friday, but local leaders said service will not be interrupted. Homeowners told Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton they have had to make adjustments to their everyday lives to keep up with rising costs, like electric bills.

As food, fuel and supply costs continue to climb, Tampa Bay food truck owner Ronicca Whaley has adjusted the way she does business. One of the biggest changes: staying put.

A judge could force Florida lawmakers to rewrite their pitch for a sweeping property-tax amendment — one of several legal and political battles that unfolded across the state this week.



Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect more clouds than sun this weekend across Tampa Bay, with higher rain chances Sunday.

More clouds than sun expected this weekend across the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 31 from Tampa Bay 28: