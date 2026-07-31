Lakeland police to hold press conference on arrests made in two homicide cases

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police will hold a press conference on Friday on two separate, unrelated homicide investigations.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. from the Lakeland Police Department regarding arrests made in two homicide cases.

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The first update will focus on the homicide investigation involving the death of Mae Cooper, who was shot and killed in Lakeland on Dec. 24, 2020. The second update will focus on the homicide investigation involving a sex month old infant.

The press conference will be streamed live on Tampa By 28's website and on our Facebook page.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.