News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 9

The Tampa Bay Rays are asking Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to commit nearly $1 billion in public funds toward a new $2.3 billion ballpark and mixed-use development. Team officials and local elected leaders say the project could generate up to $75.5 billion in economic impact over 30 years. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams talked to an independent economist who says that number cannot be trusted.

Projected billions in economic gains unlikely to materialize for residents