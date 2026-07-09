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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 9

News Tonight June 9
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News Tonight June 9
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A Pasco County mother said her keyless entry car locked while her child was inside, sports economist says projected billions in economic gains from Rays stadium are unlikely and hot weather persists.

Top Headlines

Keyless entry fails, locking Florida toddler in hot car

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake says isolated showers this evening, but skies remain hazy and hot.

Latest forecast as higher rain chances expected next week

More of the top stories for July 9 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 9 8 p.m.

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