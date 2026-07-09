News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 9

A Pasco County mother said her keyless entry car locked while her child was inside, sports economist says projected billions in economic gains from Rays stadium are unlikely and hot weather persists.
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- A Pasco County mom is warning other parents after her toddler was locked inside a hot car when a keyless entry safety feature locked unexpectedly, with the key inside the car. Tampa Bay 28 consumer reporter Susan El Khoury said the mom's vehicle is equipped with remote keyless entry, which she said is designed to detect when the key fob is inside the vehicle and prevent the doors from locking.
- After seeing several sandhill cranes struck by vehicles, Starkey Ranch resident Chase Enloe decided something had to change. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler talked to residents in the community who helped install warning signs after several were struck and killed.
Pasco County neighbors rally to protect beloved sandhill cranes
- A Lakeland man accused of exposing himself to a 5-year-old girl inside a Mulberry Walmart has been arrested. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said David Hicks has prior arrests in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida dating back to 1991 involving indecent exposure and child molestation allegations.
The Tampa Bay Rays are asking Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to commit nearly $1 billion in public funds toward a new $2.3 billion ballpark and mixed-use development. Team officials and local elected leaders say the project could generate up to $75.5 billion in economic impact over 30 years. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams talked to an independent economist who says that number cannot be trusted.Projected billions in economic gains unlikely to materialize for residents
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake says isolated showers this evening, but skies remain hazy and hot.