Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 1

News Tonight for June 1
WFTS
News Tonight for June 1
Posted
and last updated

Special session on property taxes starts at the state Capitol, church devastated 18 months ago by Hurricane Milton set to reopen, and Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake as your forecast for the Tampa Bay area.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake says you can expect low rain chances tonight and highs in the 90s for Tuesday in the Tampa Bay area.

Cloudy skies expected in the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 1 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 1 8 p.m.

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV