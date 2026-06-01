News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 1

Special session on property taxes starts at the state Capitol, church devastated 18 months ago by Hurricane Milton set to reopen, and Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake as your forecast for the Tampa Bay area.

Florida lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Monday for a high-stakes, three-day special session on property taxes, but the final plan lawmakers could send to voters is still taking shape. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Forrest Saunders was at the Capitol and spoke with lawmakers as they hashed out details. Property tax debate returns to Tallahassee

Atonement Lutheran Church in Wesley Chapel is set to reopen on June 13, nearly 18 months after Hurricane Milton devastated the property in 2024. Steve Showers, a church member, reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez about the lengthy and difficult road to recovery the congregation has faced since the storm. Wesley Chapel church reopens 18 months after Hurricane Milton

Just one week after President Donald Trump and other administration officials suggested an agreement was within reach, reports from Iranian media outlets with ties to the country's Revolutionary Guard indicate Tehran is pulling back from diplomatic negotiations, suspending communications through intermediaries and threatening to fully close the strategic waterway.

