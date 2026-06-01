Atonement Lutheran Church in Wesley Chapel set to reopen after 18 months of Hurricane Milton repairs

Atonement Lutheran Church in Wesley Chapel is set to reopen on June 13, nearly 18 months after Hurricane Milton devastated the property in 2024.

Steve Showers, a church member, reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez about the lengthy and difficult road to recovery the congregation has faced since the storm.

"Milton came along and one of the outer bands of Milton spawned a tornado," Showers said.

The damage left the church's future uncertain.

"We didn't know if the building was going to be condemned or not," Showers said. "Little did we know that the damage was so extensive internally that we wouldn't know the full extent for another 10 months."

It wasn't condemned, but Showers said it was close to it.

Pastor Scott Lindner, who has led the congregation for about 20 years, said he had never seen anything like it.

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"It was a disaster area. It was just unbelievable," Lindner said.

Lindner said the roof came off and slammed back down, debris was everywhere, and a hole roughly 15 feet in diameter opened in the ceiling.

Atonement Lutheran Church

"For a little church, this has been a big blow," Lindner said.

Lindner said the congregation was not prepared for the storm's reach.

"We were not expecting a hurricane this large to come this far inland and hit us," Lindner said.

Even in the hardest days, Lindner said, there were moments of hope.

"It was humbling for us to go through it. But it was also an incredible faith experience because every step of the way God has been with us," Lindner said.

From a cross that remained standing amid the destruction to a candle that never went out, he said there were multiple reminders that they were not alone.

Atonement Lutheran Church

"There was an eternal candle that was in its base and still lit which we felt was completely amazing. It was a sign that God was still with us," Lindner said.

Church members were resilient — they held a worship service the Sunday after the hurricane and came together to help rebuild. They hired contractors, lined up financing, and contacted FEMA. However, the church's insurance did not cover wind damage, which Lindner said he believes was responsible for most of the destruction.

After 18 months of work and approximately $1 million in repairs, Lindner said the congregation is ready to move forward.

Atonement Lutheran Church

"It feels so good to kind of be starting fresh. We were able to renew this building in a way that it's better now than it has ever been. It is safer now than it has ever been," Lindner said.

The experience also brought the congregation closer together.

"This has been a blessing in disguise because we're closer to one another," Lindner said.

With a new hurricane season now underway, Showers said the church is feeling: "Protected."

The church has reinforced its structure and added wind coverage to its insurance policy. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, June 13.

For more details on how to attend or support the church, you can visit their website here.

Atonement Lutheran Church



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If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.