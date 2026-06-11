News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 11

Lawsuit challenges wording of property-tax ballot proposal, dozens pack meeting in Pasco County to voice concerns over data centers, pop-up storms across Tampa Bay

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Rising inflation squeezes local restaurants as food and fuel costs climb

Don’t let the unicorn shin pads and sparkling manicure fool you; Gabrianna Mansfield is a menace in the ring when it comes to Muay Thai. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd caught up with her as she trains to compete in Thailand.

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Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rainstorms continue to pop up across the area as summer rain continues.

Latest forecast as high temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 11 from Tampa Bay 28: