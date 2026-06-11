News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 11

Lawsuit challenges wording of property-tax ballot proposal, dozens pack meeting in Pasco County to voice concerns over data centers, pop-up storms across Tampa Bay
Top Headlines
- Florida’s debate over property-tax relief is moving from the Capitol to the courtroom, as a newly filed lawsuit challenges the wording voters would see on the November ballot.
Pasco County commissioners vote to move forward with data center moratorium. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez was at the meeting and nearly 30 people took the podium to share their concerns.
- Hillsborough County said it will host a community health fair this Saturday, June 13, for residents to receive free groceries and a variety of health services.
- The Consumer Price Index rose 4.2% in May compared with a year earlier. In Hudson, Get Hooked Grill owner John Hill tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler higher costs have become a regular part of doing business.
Rising inflation squeezes local restaurants as food and fuel costs climb
- Don’t let the unicorn shin pads and sparkling manicure fool you; Gabrianna Mansfield is a menace in the ring when it comes to Muay Thai. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd caught up with her as she trains to compete in Thailand.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rainstorms continue to pop up across the area as summer rain continues.
Latest forecast as high temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s
WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.
More of the top stories for June 11 from Tampa Bay 28:
Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 11 8 p.m.