Free groceries event this weekend in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County said it will host a community health fair this Saturday, June 13, for residents to receive free groceries and a variety of health services.

The free groceries will be available from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Plant City Community Resource Center, located at 307 N. Michigan Ave. The food is provided in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay.

The groceries include fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, canned goods, beans, rice and more. There are no income restrictions to receive the food.

The health fair will operate until noon.

For more information about the event, visit the website or call 813-272-5040, option 7.

Tampa Bay 28 and Feeding Tampa Bay partner for Pack the Pantries and Food for Families initiatives.