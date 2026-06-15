News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 15, 2026

A recall of a nasal spray sold nationwide, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Tarpon Springs is seeking community support for renovations, and the heat index could top out at 105 by the end of the week.

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Beekeeper’s Naturals has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of its saline nasal spray due to possible microbial contamination.

FDA Photo of Beekeeper’s Naturals nasal spray.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church has been a staple in the Tarpon Springs community since 1943. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd said they are looking for the community’s help with a capital campaign called “A legacy of faith; a future of hope.”

St. Nicholas church in Tarpon Springs launches $6M restoration campaign

Behind iron gates and on a large, nondescript campus in Southern Florida, sits the Drug Enforcement Administration's Southeast Regional Drug Laboratory where science wages war against the illegal drug trade. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team investigator Katie LaGrone got a behind-the-scenes look at the lab.

Inside the DEA's Florida drug lab, where cocaine is king and new drugs are rapidly emerging

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County said it has issued a rabies alert after a cat tested positive for rabies.



The FDA just approved the use of inhaled insulin (Afrezza) for children who have diabetes. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain covers medical news, and she is committed to letting viewers know about innovations that could benefit their family.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says the heat index could top out in some areas around 105 degrees.

Latest forecast as light rain chances are expected in the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

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