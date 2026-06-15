Rabies alert issued in Polk County, how to protect you and your pets

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County said it has issued a rabies alert after a cat tested positive for rabies. The feral cat attacked multiple people and a dog on Glen Road on June 11.

The rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries:



Northern boundary: Chart Prine Road

Southern boundary: West Bella Vista St.

Eastern boundary: Gardner Road

Western boundary: Shady Oak Drive East

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County provided some tips to protect yourself and animals from rabies exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.



Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control at 863-577-1762.



Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Polk by calling 863-519-8300, option 4.



Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator at myfwc.com/license/captive-wildlife/rehabilitation-permit. Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.



Contact Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control at 863-577-1762. Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come into contact with people and pets.

