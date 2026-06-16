News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 16

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Pasco County commissioners are moving forward with a second hearing on a moratorium targeting large-scale data centers, after dozens of residents packed Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting to voice their support for the pause. Tampa Bay 28 Annette Gutierrez was at last week's Planning Commission meeting, where she heard from many Zephyrhills residents who say they are against data centers, and is now following through on the story. Pasco County commissioners move forward with 2nd hearing on data center

Inexplicably high water bills in St. Petersburg have become a central issue in the city's mayoral race, with all six candidates contacted to weigh in ahead of the August election.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made it clear that the front office is not close to coming to the bargaining table for a new contract.

On Tuesday, builders put the final touches on a new middle school in Wimauma, bringing it one step closer to welcoming students through the doors.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect hot and humid conditions in the coming days. Rain chances will increase heading into the weekend, mainly across inland areas.