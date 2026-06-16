Wimauma Middle School is a year out from completion

WIMAUMA, Fla. — As more people start to call Southeastern Hillsborough County home, the demand for schools is even greater.

On Tuesday, builders put the final touches on a new middle school in Wimauma, bringing it one step closer to welcoming students through the doors.

District leaders say the need for more classroom space in this part of the county is critical.

Chris Farkas is the deputy superintendent for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

“We are growing so fast and with homes comes students so we have middle schools that are bursting at the seams. This middle school coming out of the ground is just so important, ” said Farkas.

That rapid growth is exactly why this school is being built. Hillsborough County School Board Member Lynn Gray said she has watched the area change firsthand.

“For the last 11 years I’ve seen Wimauma and the outskirts just proliferate with housing developments, apartment complexes. shopping centers you know where to our students go? Where do these children go?” said Gray.

WFTS

District officials explained that boundary changes will determine which students attend the new middle school. It is being built on the same site as Aquilla J. Morgan High School. The principal there, Brittney Wilhem, said that setup will be a big help for working families.

“For our families to be able to come and drop their middle schoolers off right here then right across the street is the high school,” said Wilhem.

The $ 72 million project will serve up to 1,600 students. It will be open for students in August of 2027.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.