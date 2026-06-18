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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 18

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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Tampa City Council votes to explore buying Marti Colon Cemetery property as community demands answers

Navy veteran rebuilds honey bee business after Hurricane Helene wipes out hives

Faizon Love
Faizon Love, a cast member in "Couples Retreat," arrives at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

How much would Florida’s property-tax amendment save you? New tool offers estimate

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Coastal Florida heat and drought persist

Summer heat and humidity are gripping the Tampa Bay area, with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s along the coast and feels-like readings between 105 and 110 degrees.

Latest forecast as highs are in the mid 90s

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 18 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 18 7 p.m.

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