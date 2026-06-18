News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 18

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

The latest proposal would put houses over the open field portion, where many people believe there are bodies buried. Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams is following through with an update on the city council’s questions surrounding it.

Tampa City Council votes to explore buying Marti Colon Cemetery property as community demands answers

Drew Reinhart, owner of D’z B’z Honey, kept his bees at South Tampa Farm when floodwaters from Hurricane Helene swept through, wiping out hundreds of hives. Tampa Bay 28's Michael Paluska visited the farm as Reinhart works to get his business back up and running.

Navy veteran rebuilds honey bee business after Hurricane Helene wipes out hives

Actor Faizon Love is being held without bond at the Falkenburg Road Jail after multiple contempt-of-court orders.

Chris Pizzello/ASSOCIATED PRESS Faizon Love, a cast member in "Couples Retreat," arrives at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Floridians weighing the property-tax amendment may now have a clearer way to answer the question at the center of the debate: how much would I actually save, and is it worth what local governments may lose? Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders takes a look.

How much would Florida’s property-tax amendment save you? New tool offers estimate

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Coastal Florida heat and drought persist

Summer heat and humidity are gripping the Tampa Bay area, with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s along the coast and feels-like readings between 105 and 110 degrees.

Latest forecast as highs are in the mid 90s

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More of the top stories for June 18 from Tampa Bay 28: