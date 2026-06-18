'Elf' actor Faizon Love remains in jail in Hillsborough County over child support, contempt cases

TAMPA, Fla. — Actor Faizon Love is being held without bond at the Falkenburg Road Jail after multiple contempt-of-court orders.

Court records show that the actor, best known for his role in "Elf," has three separate contempt findings against him — one for failing to pay $100,000 child support, another for failing to provide financial documents, and a third for direct criminal contempt after cursing at a judge during an April 2026 court hearing.

The criminal contempt order, filed April 28, required Love to report to the Hillsborough County Jail by May 1. Prosecutors said there was no “purge” option for that contempt charge, meaning jail time was mandatory.

He has also not complied with the civil contempt order requiring him to produce financial paperwork or pay any child support since the final judgment in April 2022.

The motion alleges Love has continued to hide income and assets despite court orders.

The filing states Love was present in court when the jail reporting deadline was set, and that two attorneys representing him have been informed of the orders.

The motion asks the judge to again hold Love in contempt and add another 90 days to his sentence, to run consecutively to any prior jail time ordered.