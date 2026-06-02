News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 2

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Pasco County deputies say they prevented a possible "teen takeover" after seeing a flyer promoting the event on social media. Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez covers Wesley Chapel and reports from The Grove with more about how deputies responded.

Wesley Chapel businesses close early over feared 'teen takeover' at The Grove

Florida Highway Patrol says a driver traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes caused a chain-reaction crash that killed a 24-year-old Tampa man. Tampa Bay 28’s Chad Mills reports along I-275 tonight with what a witness saw and what FDOT says is being done to prevent these crashes. WFTS

Triple A is launching a new safety campaign and guide as electric bike and scooter injuries continue to rise. This comes just a few weeks after Tampa Bay 28 East Hillsborough reporter Keely McCormick introduced us to a Plant City family mourning the loss of their 14-year-old son who died in an electric bike crash. Tonight, Keely is following through on a concern we’re hearing from many parents. AAA launches safety campaign as e-bike injuries are on the rise among children

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Toasty with showers and storms tonight into the overnight

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake for Tuesday, June 2, 2026— Toasty with showers and storms tonight into the overnight.

Hot weather continues for the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 2 from Tampa Bay 28: