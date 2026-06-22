News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 22

A federal appeals court ruled in favor of the Pasco County Tax Collector's Office's video recording restrictions case. A Florida man battling a brain tumor was denied coverage, but the decision was reversed after the reporter was interviewing him about the denial, and the hot weather continues.

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A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of the Pasco County Tax Collector's Office in a lawsuit brought by a self-described First Amendment auditor who challenged the agency's policy restricting video recording inside its offices. The lawsuit was brought by Lana Patrick, a Jacksonville-area YouTuber who records videos of interactions inside government buildings. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler talked to Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano about the ruling.



A 36-year-old West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while Tampa Bay 28 I-team investigator Katie LaGrone was there interviewing him about the denial.



Florida Highway Patrol dash camera video shows a woman weaving in and out of traffic and driving the wrong way in Hillsborough County. Dash cam video from the FHP shows the vehicle continuing to weave in and out of traffic. The FHP affidavit said the trooper attempted a PIT maneuver to get the vehicle to stop, but it was unsuccessful.

Teen driver flees from trooper, drives wrong way near Sun City Center: FHP

A federal judge on Monday ruled that a recently revamped version of a federal tool central to the Trump administration’s election integrity strategy is unlawful and can no longer be used.



Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says more heat and no signs of relief in the next few days.

Heat and dry air continues across Tampa Bay

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 22 from Tampa Bay 28: