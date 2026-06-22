VIDEO: 18-year-old driver flees from law enforcement, goes wrong way on Sun City Center Boulevard: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol dash camera video shows a woman weaving in and out of traffic and driving the wrong way in Hillsborough County.

A Florida Highway Patrol Affidavit said a trooper with his emergency lights and sirens activated around 6:30 p.m. on June 19 saw a Kia sedan weaving in and out of traffic on I-75 northbound near mile marker 241.

Watch video:

Teen driver flees from trooper, drives wrong way near Sun City Center: FHP

The vehicle then exited onto Sun City Center Boulevard and still didn’t stop.

Dash cam video from the FHP shows the vehicle continuing to weave in and out of traffic. The FHP affidavit said the trooper attempted a PIT maneuver to get the vehicle to stop, but it was unsuccessful.

Video shows the Kia driver crossing a grassy median and heading the wrong way on the road. The driver turned into a hospital, and the trooper positioned her vehicle in front of it to arrest the suspect.

Emorie Hamilton, 18, was arrested for felony fleeing to elude and driving with a suspended license.