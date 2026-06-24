News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 24

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

A former NFL player and his wife say someone entered their hurricane-damaged home and made off with valuable possessions without their permission. I-Team investigator Adam Walser learned that court documents allege that the people who took their belongings were hired by the couple’s mortgage company to inspect the home and protect its contents.

Former NFL player says contractors took memorabilia from his hurricane-damaged home

Today marks five years since the deadly condominium collapse in Surfside. The tragedy killed 98 people and exposed what we now know had been a long history of lax oversight for buildings across our state. I-Team investigator Katie LaGrone was among reporters stationed in Surfside covering the aftermath of the devastation. Tonight, she’s taking a look at what’s changed since, from what investigators believe caused the collapse to new laws passed in response to the failures.

Surfside condo collapse: What's changed 5 years after deadly disaster

It’s considered one of the busiest times of year for charter boat captains across Tampa Bay: American Red Snapper Season. Tampa Bay 28's Robert Boyd has more on the record-breaking revenue expectation.

Historic red snapper season makes big economic splash for Clearwater businesses

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Coastal Rain Return

After weeks of dry weather along the beaches, Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says a shift in wind direction later this weekend could finally bring some needed showers to Florida’s coastline.

Latest forecast as highs are in the mid 90s

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 24 from Tampa Bay 28: