Historic red snapper season makes big economic splash for Clearwater businesses

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater has one of the largest fishing charter fleets in the entire state of Florida, so captains say extending the American Red Snapper season by two weeks in the Gulf just isn’t a big boost for their businesses, but the entire Clearwater economy.

“It’s almost like waiting for Christmas is waiting for American Red Snapper season to open, people are counting down the days,” said Misty Wells.

Wells has been fishing in Clearwater her entire life; not only is she a charter boat captain, but she also has her own TV show, “Let's Take It Outside.”

Wells said extending the American Red Snapper season from 126 days to 140 days is making a huge splash across the Gulf.

“We needed that, we’ve had so many hurdles to overcome, Clearwater was so devastated with the two hurricanes back-to-back, everyone lost revenue, we didn’t fish for over eight months at least,” said Wells.

Fellow charter captain Tommy Laronge, with Unreel Fishing Outfitters, said two extra weeks of fishing trips will amount to over $20,000.

“I look forward to it every year because I know and understand people are going to come and they are going to book, and if I’m slow, I know, ‘oh here comes Red Snapper season baby, I’m about to get it,’” said Laronge.

WFTS

According to the city of Clearwater, charter boat captains are just the tip of the fishing pole when it comes to the economic impact of the American Red Snapper.

“It extends hotel stays, that means they are eating two or three meals out, so it helps our restaurants, our moms and pops, they need some AC and shade, they are going to shop in our malls and our stores, so that trail effect is greatly appreciated,” said City Councilman Michael Mannion.

An unexpected bonus in the Gulf is that a federal judge completely canceled the entire American Red Snapper season in the Atlantic Ocean, sending tourists scattering for plan B.

“They did it like 12 hours or something before it was supposed to open, and as soon as that happened, our phone on our business line blew up,” said Laronge.

“Families had Air B N Bs booked, hotels booked, trips planned, permits paid for, and all of a sudden got shut down last minute,” said Mannion. “We are open for fishing over here on our side on the Gulf Coast.”

American Red Snapper season in the Gulf runs through Oct. 26.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.