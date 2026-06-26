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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 26

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 26
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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 26
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your weekend.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Scattered inland storms will continue tonight, with the chance of some back-building toward the coast between 8 and 10 p.m.

Latest forecast as rain and shower chances increase throughout the week

More of the top stories for June 26 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 26 7 p.m.

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