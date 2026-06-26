PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One of St. Pete’s biggest weekends is kicking off.

St. Pete Pride begins Saturday, and law enforcement is preparing to ensure you stay safe.

"It definitely brings in a lot of people from all over, whether it’s St. Pete, Tampa, or Sarasota, or wherever it might be, it brings in every kind of person you can think of," said Terry Ballard.

WATCH: St. Pete Police gear up for Pride festivities

St. Pete Police gear up for Pride festivities

Terry Ballard said she looks forward to St. Pete Pride every year.

"It’s kind of fun to watch and see everyone have a good time," said Ballard.

She said it brings good business to places like the shoe shop she works at.

"We get a lot of whose feet hurt, or their shoes get dirty or fall apart, or they just want a comfortable pair of shoes," said Ballard.

But she said safety is also a concern.

"It definitely brings in a lot of people for our stores, for the city, it’s lots of fun…it gets a little crazy, but it’s a lot of fun," she said.

That’s why the St. Pete Police Department is all hands on deck this weekend.

"All large attended activities are potential targets for action…and to best protect the public it just takes a larger crew for us to be able to be out there and provide that safety," said Major Markus Hughes with the St. Pete Police Department.

Hughes said people should consider carpooling or using a rideshare to avoid parking issues in the area.

"We have everything planned from traffic, roads that have to be closed, how we will position our cruisers and get traffic flowing in different areas…and on the actual route, you’ll see a lot of police officers in uniform providing safety and security, there will be some undercover officers out there as well," said Hughes.

WFTS

He said officers will also be working at the real-time information center, monitoring crowds.

"What we have up here is connection to a lot of different technology we have across the city, we have access to video cameras, static cameras that we have downtown, and we also have the ability to deploy drones right from the station," said Hughes.

Ballard hopes people have a great time…but also prioritize safety.

"Just be respectful of other people here," said Ballard.

Another concern is the heat. Local leaders are encouraging people to stay hydrated and find shade when possible.

Festivities kick off Saturday at 2 p.m.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.