Man arrested in Hillsborough County accused of forcing ambulance to crash into utility pole

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it has arrested a man accused of chasing an ambulance with his car, blocking its path and causing it to crash.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a medical call to care for a female patient at around 10:50 a.m. on June 25.

HCSO said a man at the residence, Johnny Arman, 35, became hostile towards them. Arman was told by first responders to stay back, but he attempted to force his way onto the ambulance.

HCSO

After the ambulance left with the patient, Arman got into his vehicle and followed them towards the hospital.

HCSO said Armen is then accused of blocking the road near Upper Creek Drive and Galen Court and driving toward the ambulance. The ambulance driver attempted to avoid the vehicle but was forced off the road, striking a utility box and a utility pole.

HCSO said the collision caused over $100,000 in damage to utility infrastructure.

"This suspect's actions went far beyond obstructing first responders. He deliberately targeted an ambulance carrying a patient in need of medical care, putting the lives of paramedics, the patient, and everyone on the roadway in jeopardy," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Arman was arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a firefighter (x2), aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and unlawfully impede, threaten, or harass a first responder (x2).